TOLEDO, Ohio — Longtime Toledo Walleye foward AJ Jenks is signing with the Fort Wayne Komets.

The Komets and the Walleye are division rivals in the ECHL.

According to published reports, the Komets have a history of bringing in players who have been hated rivals.

The Walleye beat out the Komets last year in the playoffs on their journey to the Kelly Cup Final, where they fell to the Newfoundland Growlers.

Left wing Jenks played 47 regular-season games last season, 40 the season before, and 46 in 2016-17.

