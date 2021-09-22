Red Wings Tyler Bertuzzi only unvaccinated Detroit player ahead of training camp

The NHL says it expects to have 10 to 15 unvaccinated players out of about 700 when the season begins.

DETROIT — Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman says forward Tyler Bertuzzi is Detroit’s only unvaccinated player.

Bertuzzi won’t be able to play games in Canada unless federal laws there change.

Bertuzzi is in line to forfeit over $450,000 of salary for that time because NHL protocols allow teams to suspend unvaccinated players when they are not available to participate.

Yzerman in his camp-opening video call said the rest of the organization is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including himself.

Bertuzzi is in Detroit for the start of on-ice workouts Thursday but the forward may end up forfeiting over $450,000 in salary for the Red Wings’ nine games north of the border.

“For the foreseeable future entering Canada, you can’t enter Canada unless you’re vaccinated, so that obviously will be an issue when we go to play Canadian teams,” Yzerman said. “Does that change or not? I have no idea. But as of now and under the Canadian laws, I guess, he wouldn’t be able to cross the border, so he wouldn’t play in any games in Canada.”

That includes Detroit’s first road game Oct. 23 at Montreal. The 26-year-old Bertuzzi will be allowed to practice with teammates but must wear a mask around the rink and distance himself when working out in the gym, in addition to other restrictions on the road.

Asked if he was disappointed in Bertuzzi choosing not to get one of the coronavirus vaccines, Yzerman said: “No. It’s his decision.”

“I’m not in a position to force anyone — we can’t force anyone to get vaccinated,” Yzerman added. “Tyler has his reasons, and I’m sure you’ll get a chance to ask him that question.”

During last year's shortened season, Bertuzzi was limited to nine games due to a back injury. On July 31, the Red Wings agreed to a two-year contract with the winger worth $9.5 million.

The NHL says it expects to have 10 to 15 unvaccinated players out of about 700 when the season begins.

Detroit opens training camp Thursday in Traverse City and starts the 2021-22 season Oct. 14 at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

