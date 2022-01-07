Red Wings sign center Andrew Copp on first day of free agency

Copp, 28, scored 21 goals last season with the Jets and Lightning. He is an Ann Arbor, Mich. native.

DETROIT — Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman wasted little time Wednesday bolstering his roster on the first day on NHL free agency.

The Red Wings announced the signing of 28-year-old center Andrew Copp to a five-year contract with an annual value of $5.625 million per year. Copp, who is from Ann Arbor, Mich. and played hockey at the University of Michigan, scored 21 goals last season with the Winnipeg Jets and New York Rangers.

His 21 goals, 32 assists and 53 points were career highs. He totaled 14 points in this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, helping the Rangers reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

Detroit also reached agreements with defensemen Olli Maatta and Ben Chiarot, according to various reports.

TSN's Darren Dreger reported the deal for Maatta is one year, $2.25 million. Maatta, 27, is 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, and helped lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to two Stanley Cups in his six seasons.

He also had stints in Chicago and Los Angeles. Last year, he notched 8 points and was a plus-17 in 66 games with the Kings.

NHL Network's Elliotte Friedman reported the Red Wings are "closing in" on Chiarot, who spent last season with the Florida Panthers. The 31-year-old would give Detroit another big body on defense with his 6-foot-3, 230-pound frame.

The Wings allowed 310 goals last season, the second-most in the NHL.