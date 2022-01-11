Red Wings hire Nicklas Lidstrom as vice president of hockey operations

Lidstrom won four Stanley Cup championships with Detroit during his 20-year career. His number was retired in 2014.

DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings are bringing back one of the most decorated players in franchise history to work in the front office.

General Manager Steve Yzerman announced Tuesday that Nicklas Lidstrom will take over as vice president of hockey operations. Lidstrom, 51, spent his entire 20-year career with Detroit and helped the team win four Stanley Cup championships.

Lidstrom is the highest scoring defenseman in franchise history with 1,142 points in 1,564 career games. He was the first European-born and trained player to win the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman, and won the award seven times.

The Red Wings made the playoffs in each of Lidstrom's 20 seasons. His number was retired in 2014.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2015.