Mitchell Miller signs NHL contract with Boston Bruins

Arizona's pick drew controversy over Miller's conviction for a bullying incident in 8th grade. Miller, from Sylvania, was evaluated for weeks before signed by Boston

BOSTON — The Arizona Coyotes' lone draft pick from the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, later renounced by the team, has received a second chance from the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins announced Friday that defenseman Mitchell Miller, from Sylvania, Ohio, has signed an entry-level contract with the team.

The Arizona Coyotes picked Miller in the 4th round, 111th overall, in 2020. He was the Coyotes' only pick in that draft.

Miller's character soon came into question over a 2016 conviction in Lucas County Juvenile Court for misdemeanor assault and violation of the Safe Schools Act. Miller, then in 8th grade, and another student pleaded guilty to the charges and admitted involvement in bullying a student with special needs.

Three weeks later, under growing criticism, the Coyotes renounced Miller's rights, making him a free agent.

"What we learned does not align with the core values and vision for our organization and leads to our decision to renounce our draft rights," Coyotes' president Xavier Gutierrez said in a statement at the time.

As reported by ESPN, Miller was subsequently dropped by the University of North Dakota hockey program before the season began.

Miller did not play in 2020-21, but returned to his previous team, Tri-City Storm of the USHL, for his final year of junior eligibility during the 2021-22 season. Miller set league records as a defenseman, playing 60 games during the Storm's regular season and five during the postseason.

Miller will report to the Boston Bruins' AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins, beginning Friday.

Boston Bruins president Cam Neely made the announcement, saying that Miller was evaluated over the last few weeks to "better understand who he is as an individual and learn more about a significant mistake he made when he was in middle school."

The team's hockey operations and community relations groups handled the evaluation.

"During this evaluation period, Mitchell was accountable for his unacceptable behavior and demonstrated his commitment to work with multiple organizations and professionals to further his education and use his mistake as a teachable moment for others," Neely said.

Miller provided all 31 teams with a letter of apology prior to the draft, saying he had "extreme regret" for the incidents and had changed. At least 10 NHL teams removed Miller from their 2020 draft lists, sources told The Athletic.

The Bruins included a statement from Miller along with the announcement of his signing.

"When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely," Miller said. "I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago. I strive to be a better person and positively contribute to society. As a member of the Bruins organization, I will continue to participate in community programs to both educate myself and share my mistakes with others to show what a negative impact those actions can have on others. To be clear, what I did when I was 14 years old was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world for being disrespectful to others and I pledge to use this opportunity to speak out against mistreating others."

The full statement by Bruins president Neely is as follows:

"Representing the Boston Bruins is a privilege we take seriously as an organization. Respect and integrity are foundational character traits we expect of our players and staff. Prior to signing Mitchell, our Hockey Operations and Community Relations groups spent time with him over the last few weeks to better understand who he is as an individual and learn more about a significant mistake he made when he was in middle school. During this evaluation period, Mitchell was accountable for his unacceptable behavior and demonstrated his commitment to work with multiple organizations and professionals to further his education and use his mistake as a teachable moment for others. The expectation is that he will continue this important educational work with personal development and community programs as a member of the Bruins organization."