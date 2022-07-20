Local goaltender Knapp moving up the hockey ranks

Klayton Knapp, a Waterville native, is about to embark on the biggest year of his young hockey career, playing in the USHL with Green Bay.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Klayton Knapp is part of a big group of elite players in Sylvania working on his craft during the offseason. He’s about to embark on the biggest year of his young hockey career.

“This year is absolutely huge for me and I know that,” said Knapp. “But I just try to treat every game as a pee-wee or bantam game. Just go out there and have fun. I want to get the best commitment I can. Finding that right fit will take time. Just going out there at practice every day, working hard in the gym, and reviewing film on myself and the other team, and overall just working with my team and trying to be the best person I can be.

Knapp will be playing in the United States Hockey League this year for the Green Bay Gamblers. He’s hoping his performance there will gain the attention of college coaches.

“Junior hockey is totally different, especially for a goalie,” said Knapp. “It takes a little longer for whatever reason to develop. I think that first year is really big, more so mentally for confidence, than it is development. I think right now I’m in a really good spot. I’m happy with where I’m at, but I’m not satisfied. The ultimate goal is to play in Green Bay all year, then get a college commitment, and play pro hockey after that.”

Off the ice, Knapp is just as impressive. He was an unbelievable student at Anthony Wayne and is also an Eagle Scout which taught him a ton of life lessons that can translate to hockey.

“You go play junior hockey with guys from the United States, Canada, and overseas, so just learning how to get along with other people and leadership skills,” said Knapp. “As a goalie, you’re kind of the backbone of the team. It’s really important to have a calm demeanor back there so the team can get the best of themselves.