TOLEDO, Ohio — The actual Kelly Cup is back in ECHL hands after being held by the former champion Colorado Eagles for an entire season after they won it. Because the Kelly Cup wasn't relinquished by the Eagles, the Newfoundland Growlers were awarded a replica trophy when they defeated the Toledo Walleye for the 2018-19 championship.

According to a news release from the ECHL, Commissioner Ryan Crelin attended the Newfoundland Growlers’ home games against the Atlanta Gladiators this past weekend, and received the Kelly Cup from the Growlers that was returned by the Colorado Eagles to Newfoundland last month.

Newfoundland will keep the replica cup that was raised after they won championship in June over the Walleye in four games to two. The returned Kelly Cup will be presented to the next ECHL champion in 2020.

“The return of the Kelly Cup is great news for hockey,” said ECHL Commissioner Emeritus Patrick J. Kelly. “To continue the passage of Kelly Cup from champion to champion is an honor and tradition that I look forward to continuing.”

No further details were given by the league on the trophy's return.

