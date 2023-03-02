Falcons hockey for free: Students can get free tickets to the Mason Cup quarterfinals this weekend

Are you a BGSU student? Here's how you can cheer on the Falcons in the CCHA hockey quarterfinals free of charge, thanks to an alumnus donation.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green State University hockey team is chasing a conference championship and this weekend, students can cheer the Falcons on for free.

BGSU alumnus Scott Slater is covering the cost of the first 500 student tickets, to help fill the Slater Family Ice Arena with Falcons faithful during the CCHA Men's Ice Hockey Tournament quarterfinals.

The Falcons will face the Ferris State Bulldogs in the quest for the Mason Cup. The winner of the Mason Cup receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I tournament. BGSU last won a conference tournament in 1988 and last appeared in the NCAA tournament in 2019.

Sophomore Austen Swankler leads the Falcons with 18 goals and 42 points in 33 games. Swankler is a nominee for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the top NCAA men's ice hockey player. If this weekend is your first taste of Falcon hockey, Swankler is the one to watch, as he may be a major deciding factor on the way to the Mason Cup.

The Mason Cup itself is named for former BGSU hockey coach Ron Mason, who produced some of the most successful years in program history during his tenure from 1973-79.

The BGSU ice arena was named for the Slater family in 2017 after facility upgrades and a $5.75 million renovation is set to begin this spring.

The first 500 students can reserve their free ticket by clicking this link and filling out the form with their BGSU student ID number, email and games of choice. Tickets will be emailed Friday, March 3.

The deadline is Thursday, March 2, at 11:59 p.m.

Students who have already purchased tickets will be refunded. Student guest tickets can be purchased through the online ticket account, in person at the Stroh Center box office, or at the Slater Family Ice Arena an hour before the start of each game.

The Falcons host the Bulldogs for a best-of-three series at 7:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and if necessary, the deciding game will take place Sunday at 5:07 p.m.