Blue Jackets send Korpisalo, Gavrikov to Kings in exchange for Quick, draft picks

Quick has a career record of 370-275-82 with a 2.46 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and 57 shutouts in 743 games with Kings.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired goaltender Jonathan Quick and draft picks from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

If the Kings qualify for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Blue Jackets will get a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. If they do not, Columbus will get Los Angeles’ second round picks in 2023 and 2024.

Additionally, the Blue Jackets receive a third-round pick from the Kings in 2024.

Quick has a career record of 370-275-82 with a 2.46 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and 57 shutouts in 743 games with Kings since making his debut during the 2007-08 season.

He has also gone 49-43 with a 2.31 GAA in 92 career playoff games and helped the Kings win championships in 2012 and 2014. He won the Conn Smythe Award as the most valuable player in the playoffs in 2012.

This season, Quick is 11-13-4 with 3.50 GAA in 31 games.

“Jonathan Quick is a two-time Stanley Cup winner who has been an outstanding goaltender in our league for a long time and this deal provides us with draft capital that will be valuable as we move forward as an organization,” said General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen. “It’s never easy to trade players like Vladislav Gavrikov and Joonas Korpisalo as they have been exceptional Blue Jackets but given our current position these moves were in our club’s best interest. They are wonderful individuals, and we will always appreciate the contributions they made while they were here.”

Gavrikov has registered 15 goals and 58 assists in 256 regular season games with the Blue Jackets. In 2021-22, he set career highs for goals (tied), assists, points and penalty minutes in 80 games.

Korpisalo has gone 87-78-24 with a 3.06 GAA in 210 career games with the Blue Jackets since debuting during the 2015-16 season. He is 11-11-3 with a 3.17 GAA in 28 appearances in 2022-23.