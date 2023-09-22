BGSU hockey's Swankler alleges he is a hazing victim

He said in a social media post that he notified others of hazing and entered the transfer portal "due to cultural issues here and my values."

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Austen Swankler, a leading NCAA scorer of Bowling Green State University's hockey team, which recently saw multiple suspensions as it came under fire for hazing allegations, posted on social media Friday that he entered the transfer portal "due to incidents here at BGSU where I was a victim."

He said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he notified others of hazing in the hockey program and then "left due to cultural issues here and my values."

"I came out about everything that happened to stop future incidents from occurring. Hazing is a serious issue especially to this school. So before you saying I’m dragging the school through mud know the facts. I know the facts because I was a victim," Swankler's Friday night post reads.

To clear the air I don’t want my name to be put through the mud. I never stole anything and sold anything of the teams. So any comment on social media or going around the hockey world is a lie. I left due to cultural issues here and my values. — Austen Swankler (@austenswankler) September 22, 2023

His allegations come as the hockey program is under investigation by the Bowling Green Police Department.

Head coach Ty Eigner and three hockey players who are still unidentified were suspended after BGSU was notified of an alleged hazing incident, the university announced Monday.

BGSU released the following statement Monday:

“Immediately upon receiving a report of alleged hazing, the University notified local law enforcement and initiated its own investigation. BGSU has placed three students on interim suspension from the team. Additionally, Head Coach Ty Eigner has been placed on administrative leave, pending a full review. Effective immediately, Curtis Carr has been named interim head coach and William Switaj has been appointed to serve in an interim advisory capacity. Through our commitment – both on campus and across the state – the University remains steadfast in its mission to eradicate hazing. Our community continues to embrace a culture of accountability, and we continue to be grateful for those who report concerns.”

Swankler apparently noted BGSU's recent history of alleged hazing cultures among some university organizations in his social media post.

Sophomore student Stone Foltz died in March 2021 after a fraternity initiation event at an off-campus house.

Since then, the family of Stone Foltz launched the iamstonefoltz Foundation as an effort to stop hazing at college campuses across the country.

The Central Collegiate Hockey Association, the conference that the Falcons reside in, also released the following statement: