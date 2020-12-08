Fan favorites Berschbach and Bonis returning for the Walleye

The veterans agreed to terms with the Fish for the 2020-21 season during a Facebook event.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Walleye announced during a Facebook event today that veterans Shane Berschbach and Kyle Bonis have agreed to terms to return for the 2020-21 season.

The duo returns to Toledo having combined for 563 points over six seasons with the Fish.

Berschbach holds the Walleye record for most games played during the regular season at 376. He tallied 20 goals and 43 assists in 56 games last season.

“Shane has been a mainstay for us on and off the ice," said Head Coach Dan Watson. "We know exactly what we are getting on a daily basis. His production hasn’t slowed down, he continues to make players around him better and he knows what it takes to win. We are thrilled to have him return for the 20-21 season.”

Berschbach is the club’s regular season career leader with 277 assists and 393 points, including 116 goals. He also ranks among the franchise’s top performers in the postseason with 55 games played, which is tied for first.

Bonis? HE'S BACK TOO. ✔️



More on our vet forwards' return to T-Town ➡️ https://t.co/fStXgZk3Lg pic.twitter.com/QeM19fPNcG — Toledo Walleye 😷 (@ToledoWalleye) August 12, 2020

Bonis now enters his sixth season donning a Walleye jersey.

He is currently third among Walleye players for most goals with 95, just behind Berschbach (116) and Evan Rankin (111). Bonis played in 32 games for the Fish last season, notching 24 points with 12 goals and 12 assists.

“We are excited to have Kyle back for the 20-21 season," said Watson. “He is a vet who exemplifies what a Walleye player should be; high character, willing to get better and a team-first mentality. He will provide great leadership on and off the ice for us once again.”