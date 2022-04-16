'Hitting for a Cause' at Total Sports in Rossford

Youth baseball players took part with each hit raising money for Lupe Hinojosa who battled cancer and COVID-19 for the last two years.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — At Total Sports in Rossford, youth baseball players took part in "Hitting for a Cause."

Each kid hit eight pitches and pledged money for each foot the ball traveled, all to raise money for Lupe Hinojosa.

He battled stage three colon cancer and COVID-19 for the last two years. All the money raised will go to help cover his medical bills, a gesture Hinojosa was very grateful for.

"It means a lot to me. I couldn't do it without them," said Hinojosa. "I appreciate all the boys at girls at Total Sports for doing this for me. I didn't think anybody would do this for me and it was a blessing."

"It always brings joy to me. It always brings a sense of graciousness as to why I do what I do," said Total Sports director of baseball, Garry Isbell.