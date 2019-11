TOLEDO, Ohio — Wednesday's poor weather is causing Toledo Public Schools to cancel a basketball game. Tonight’s Findlay vs. Start boys basketball game is canceled, according to a TPS spokesperson.

If more cancellations roll in today and this evening, WTOL will alert you online, in the WTOL app and on the air.

