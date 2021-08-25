Week 2 of high school football sees more games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Aug. 20, the first week of high school football, during which the Waite-St. John's Jesuit game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
There are more changes this week to Friday night high school football due to COVID-19.
Tiffin Columbian will now play Southview after both of their original opponents were forced to cancel. Columbian posted a message on Twitter saying Springfield could not play due to COVID-19 protocols.
Southview's account tweeted ticket information would be announced later Wednesday. The Cougars were scheduled to play Waite.
Waite canceled its game last week against St. John's after a player tested positive.
The Columbian-Southview game will be played in Tiffin.