Week 2 of high school football sees more games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

This is the second week in a row at least one game has been canceled due to COVID-19. Tiffin Columbian now will play Southview.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Aug. 20, the first week of high school football, during which the Waite-St. John's Jesuit game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

There are more changes this week to Friday night high school football due to COVID-19.

Tiffin Columbian will now play Southview after both of their original opponents were forced to cancel. Columbian posted a message on Twitter saying Springfield could not play due to COVID-19 protocols.

🌪️UPDATE from the Athletic Department. First, our originally scheduled opponent (Springfield) has pulled out because of COVID protocols. Thankfully we were able to pick up Sylvania Southview for this Friday, 8/27. Tickets will be $7 at the gate for Adults and Students. — Tiffin City Schools (@tiffin_schools) August 24, 2021

Southview's account tweeted ticket information would be announced later Wednesday. The Cougars were scheduled to play Waite.

Waite canceled its game last week against St. John's after a player tested positive.