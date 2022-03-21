Five Toledo high schools to join Detroit-based Catholic High School League

Beginning with the fall 2023-24 school year, the Irish, Eagles, Knights, Titans and Arrows will compete in the largest Catholic sports league in the U.S.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video first aired April 9, 2021.

A southeast Michigan high school sports league will soon be gaining five schools from Toledo.

Central Catholic, Notre Dame Academy, St. Francis, St. John’s and St. Ursula will join 27 other private high schools in the Catholic High School League starting with the fall sports season in 2023-24.

The Detroit-based CHSL was formed in 1926. With the acceptance of the Toledo schools into the league, announced through a press release Monday, 32 schools will participate in the CHSL beginning in 2023-24.

These five schools were left out when the Northern Lakes League expanded. Findlay, Whitmer, Clay, and Fremont Ross all left for the NLL. Lima Senior is joining the Toledo City League.

That left a void for Toledo's five Catholic schools and they’ve found a home now with the CHSL.

As for playoff points in football, it will be just like normal. The OHSAA computes the enrollments for opponents when you play a team out of state already, so this will be an easy adjustment.

Tomorrow, there will be a formal announcement about Central Catholic, Notre Dame, St. Francis, St. John’s, and St. Ursula joining the Detroit-based Catholic High School League (CHSL). This will begin with the ‘23-‘24 school year. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) March 21, 2022