Toledo Public Schools restarting sports this month with practices starting Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools announced Thursday that winter sports will begin for student-athletes on Monday.

The decision to allow sports comes after district officials consulted with the Lucas County Health Department about safety protocols related to the coronavirus and the implementation of strict safety guidelines for athletes, coaches, officials and spectators, TPS said.

Practices resume Monday with competition beginning as early as Saturday, January 16.

Guidelines for players, coaches and trainers include a daily symptom assessment before practices and games. Any athlete or coach that is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 must stay home.

Coaches will continually educate athletes about ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community, TPS said.

Tickets for competitions are limited to two per athlete; tickets will be distributed prior to the game for parents/adults, with no exceptions. No student tickets will be available.

Spectators are required to wear a facial covering during any athletic event and follow other safety measures that meet COVID-19 protocols.