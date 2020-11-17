Source: TPS putting winter sports on hold amid coronavirus surge

In a parallel development, CYO basketball is being delayed until January, though practices may take place.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Sources tell WTOL that Toledo Public Schools is putting winter sports on hold as the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge in the state.

The district aims to start all winter sports activities in January or February if it's deemed safe to do so amid the pandemic, the source says.

We expect to receive more information from the district to come soon.

In a parallel development, Catholic Youth Organization basketball is also being placed on hold amid the pandemic.

A statement Department of Catholic Education and the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) on Tuesday said the diocesan CYO athletic program will delay the start of the basketball season. No games or scrimmages will be held until January 2021.

CYO teams may practice while following the safety protocols and best practices provided by the CYO Office.