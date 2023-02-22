Central Catholic suspends girls basketball coach Ericka Haney

Earlier this week, the program was placed on probation by the OHSAA for a second recruiting violation since October.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Central Catholic High School has suspended girls basketball coach Ericka Haney just days after a second recruiting violation within the program in recent months was announced.

Central Catholic spokesman Brian DeBenedictis confirmed the suspension in a statement released Wednesday:

“Central Catholic High School has become aware of new information regarding our girls’ basketball program. As a result of these new details, Ericka Haney has been suspended indefinitely as the girls basketball head coach. Additional information will be forthcoming soon.”

Haney was suspended for the first four games of the season for a recruiting violation within the program. Earlier this week, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the program committed a second recruiting violation since October.

The OHSAA said Central violated Bylaws 4-9-2, 4-9-4 #3 and 4-9-4 #3, recruiting, when a girls basketball assistant coach had "impermissible contact with a perspective student athlete prior to an application fee being submitted to the school for potential enrollment." The following sanctions were issued:

Toledo Central Catholic is publicly reprimanded for its second girls basketball program violation of this nature.

The assistant coach shall be prohibited from coaching during the 2023 OHSAA Girls Basketball Tournament.

Toledo Central Catholic is required to conduct a recruiting seminar, led by an OHSAA compliance staff member, for all head coaches and any other personnel deemed appropriate.

Toledo Central Catholic has been fined $2,500.

Toledo Central Catholic’s girls basketball program shall be placed on probation through the 2024-25 school year.

The nature of the newest recruiting violation is unknown. The OHSAA did not name the assistant coach who committed the violation.

Central Catholic finished the season 20-2 and are ranked No. 3 in the state's Division II poll. Haney is in her third season as head coach.