Central Catholic officials mum as Ericka Haney's status remains unclear

Signs point to Haney being out as girls basketball coach after she was suspended last month for multiple recruiting violations within the program.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ericka Haney's status as Central Catholic High School girls basketball coach remains unclear, but signs point to an impending change.

Haney has been removed from the girls basketball page on the official CCHS athletics website. The page now says "Head Coach TBD."

It also appears her school email address has been deactivated. Attempts to reach Haney via email resulted in a bounce-back message saying the email address could not be found.

WTOL 11 contacted three Central Catholic officials Tuesday - including athletic director Greg Dempsey - regarding Haney's status. As of Wednesday evening, those officials have not responded.

An email was also sent Tuesday to a personal account for Haney found on the Ohio High School Athletic Association website. She also has not responded.

The Fighting Irish were removed from this year's state tournament last month after multiple recruiting violations were discovered within the program, and Haney was suspended indefinitely. She was also suspended for the first four games of the 2022-23 season for a previous violation.

On Feb. 20, the OHSAA announced CCHS violated Bylaws 4-9-2, 4-9-4 #3 and 4-9-4 #3, recruiting, when a girls basketball assistant coach had "impermissible contact with a perspective student athlete prior to an application fee being submitted to the school for potential enrollment." The following sanctions were issued:

Toledo Central Catholic is publicly reprimanded for its second girls basketball program violation of this nature.

The assistant coach shall be prohibited from coaching during the 2023 OHSAA Girls Basketball Tournament.

Toledo Central Catholic is required to conduct a recruiting seminar, led by an OHSAA compliance staff member, for all head coaches and any other personnel deemed appropriate.

Toledo Central Catholic has been fined $2,500.

Toledo Central Catholic’s girls basketball program shall be placed on probation through the 2024-25 school year.

Two days later, the OHSAA removed Central from the state tournament after a third violation was found.

"Toledo Central Catholic administrators cooperated with the OHSAA investigation regarding the bylaw infractions and has accepted the decision to be removed from the tournament," an OHSAA news release stated. "In addition, Central Catholic administrators have agreed to cooperate with the OHSAA’s comprehensive investigation in the coming months."

The Fighting Irish finished the season 20-2 and were ranked No. 3 in the state's Division II poll at the beginning of tournament play. Haney was in her third year as head coach.