Steve Harvey sends Liberty-Benton trick shot custodian $5,000

The comedian and television host saw the viral video and interviewed Joe Orians.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A local custodian's half-court trick shot caught the attention of many across the country, including comedian and television host Steve Harvey.

Earlier this month, Liberty-Benton Middle School custodian Joe Orians drilled a behind-the-back shot from half court, and the footage went viral. Harvey saw the video and interviewed Orians.

You won’t believe this shot and what it did for so many of us. I had to surprise my man Joe to thank him. @leathermank @LBLocalSchools pic.twitter.com/jr08k6WbaC — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) February 25, 2021

Harvey posted the interview to his Twitter account Wednesday. He told Orians the shot looked like a "prize-winning shot," and told the custodian he is sending him a check for $5,000.

Harvey said he showed the video to some of his college friends, and it elicited an emotional response.

"When I saw the video, it almost made me cry," Harvey said. "Joe, you did it, man. That was just the dopest thing."

When Orians told principal Kyle Leatherman he hit the shot, Leatherman didn't believe him. So he checked security footage and sure enough, it was a swish.