Head football coach, faculty member resigns from St. Francis de Sales

TOLEDO, Ohio — St. Francis de Sales School head football coach and faculty member Charles Woolridge has resigned, according to a press release from the school district. The resignation is effective immediately.
School president Fr. Geoffrey Rose said administrators accepted the resignation, but did not provide a reason for the departure from the school. St. Francis principal said in an email to student-athlete families that Coach Eberly will serve as interim head coach.
According to Rose, the search for the school's next head coach was not yet underway.
"Currently, there is no timetable for determining our next head coach, but we will work in the best interest of our students to determine the next steps," he said.
Woolridge was new to the school and had only coached four games prior to his resignation.
