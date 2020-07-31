Social media reacts to OHSAA's decision to allow schools to begin practicing for fall sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association on Friday confirmed it was going ahead with its plans to allow a fall sports season, saying schools can begin holding practices on Saturday.
Rather than make a definitive decision on the matter, the OHSAA has instead left it up to individual districts and institutions to figure it out for themselves. Some districts have suspended athletic activity until further notice due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, while Toledo Public Schools canceled its fall sports season altogether.
Reaction on social media has been decidedly mixed, with some happy there's still a chance to see high school football while others believe the OHSAA is not leading when it should be. Many are skeptical there will even be a season.
Here are some of the top reactions we found: