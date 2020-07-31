Social media reacts to OHSAA's decision to allow schools to begin practicing for fall sports

Many are skeptical there will even be a season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association on Friday confirmed it was going ahead with its plans to allow a fall sports season, saying schools can begin holding practices on Saturday.

Rather than make a definitive decision on the matter, the OHSAA has instead left it up to individual districts and institutions to figure it out for themselves. Some districts have suspended athletic activity until further notice due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, while Toledo Public Schools canceled its fall sports season altogether.

Reaction on social media has been decidedly mixed, with some happy there's still a chance to see high school football while others believe the OHSAA is not leading when it should be. Many are skeptical there will even be a season.

Here are some of the top reactions we found:

I love the sports better than anybody but I think this is a mistake I hope they prove me wrong — Bob Stookey (@bob1522) July 31, 2020

It’s crazy because half of the schools will be virtual when they go back. So you will have in person sports but no in person school?



I love sports but it’s very odd. — Mj (@Mattvjohnson) July 31, 2020

Season will never happen — Ryan in Cleveland (@AmyFauchi) July 31, 2020

Thank you for allowing them and for the effort if not allowed to move it forward. The kids work hard and deserve it — michelle (@rusmag2) July 31, 2020

Agreed! Kids/athletes now need to take responsibility and follow all restrictions and then some to keep moving forward. Sports/extra curricular are important to the mental, physical well being of kids - and some more than others. — gsmall (@gsmall84447093) July 31, 2020

I have a feeling that this won't age well. — Pretty Nimble for a Fat Guy (@theJasonCollins) July 31, 2020

That’s what I like to hear pic.twitter.com/cBm79IIdip — Tim Carpenter (@Carpentr4Monroe) July 31, 2020

You put every HS athletic director in a very bad position. Nice work. — chaser (@chaser84) July 31, 2020

Staying hopeful! Please continue representing our kids and explaining the significant risks if they do not get to play compared to minor risk of covid to kids. Sports are voluntary - those that do not want to play should not control the decisions for those that do want to play. — amymitchell (@mitchell1727) July 31, 2020

Wow a total disregard for students health and safety. — amy halkias (@amiee23) July 31, 2020

Thank you for standing up for our kids!!! Please keep it up as they are counting on you! — Sarah Swirynsky (@sswirynsky) July 31, 2020

Limit the practices to 2 per week and play the games. Ridiculous to practice all summer for nothing. School are wimping our now even with the go ahead. Sad! — Cadet Bone Spurs (@PhilJon19980628) July 31, 2020

Pandemic is here, doing school sports is a bad idea. — redacted (@MidwestSolarMom) July 31, 2020

I especially enjoy the part about our schools providing the safest place for this to happen. That's the equivalent of a HS parent hosting a kegger because at least she knows where her kids are. This is good, we'll let them catch Covid in a safe place. #Irresponsible #OHSAA — The Commissioner X2 (@DrLtheCommish) July 31, 2020

Coaches and ADs need a start date for contact sports competition, even if it's subject to change.

(People know it might change. Just need some guidance.) — Mogadore JH Football (@MogadoreF) July 31, 2020