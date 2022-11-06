x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

Parade planned for Saturday to celebrate Northview state baseball title

The parade will start at 9 a.m. with a celebration to follow at the high school.

More Videos

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Sylvania community and supporters of the Northview High School baseball team are invited to a parade Saturday morning to celebrate the Wildcats state championship.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at the high school. The route is as follows:

  • Northview to Monroe Street
  • Monroe to Maplewood Avenue
  • Maplewood to Judi Young Drive/Silica Drive
  • Silicia back to the high school

Then at 10 a.m., there will be a celebration assembly at the school. The assembly is open to the public.

Northview won the Division I state baseball championship last weekend with a 6-1 victory over Grove City.

Related Articles