Otsego High School baseball team recreates iconic photo from 'The Sandlot'

The team's Twitter account posted the image on Thursday.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — No one on the Otsego High School baseball team was alive when 'The Sandlot' was released in 1993, but it's safe to see they've seen the movie.

Members of the team posed for a picture recently recreating the famous image from the film. The image was posted to the team's Twitter page Thursday.

Anyone for a pick-up game? pic.twitter.com/OXwWEZDVjI — Otsego Knights Baseball (@OKBaseball1) May 13, 2022

The movie featured characters like Scott Smalls, Benjamin "Benny" Franklin Rodriguez, Ham and Squints - all depicted in the photo.

Below is the original picture from the movie for comparison: