High School

Otsego High School baseball team recreates iconic photo from 'The Sandlot'

The team's Twitter account posted the image on Thursday.
Credit: Otsego baseball
The Otsego High School baseball team recreated the famous photo from "The Sandlot."

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — No one on the Otsego High School baseball team was alive when 'The Sandlot' was released in 1993, but it's safe to see they've seen the movie.

Members of the team posed for a picture recently recreating the famous image from the film. The image was posted to the team's Twitter page Thursday.

The movie featured characters like Scott Smalls, Benjamin "Benny" Franklin Rodriguez, Ham and Squints - all depicted in the photo. 

Below is the original picture from the movie for comparison:

Credit: USA TODAY

Otsego is 15-6 this season and 8-2 in Northern Buckeye Conference play.

