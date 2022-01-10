Olympic gold medalist Erik Kynard to be inducted into Rogers hall of fame

The 2009 graduate had his silver medal in the high jump upgraded to gold last year. The original event winner was caught up in Russia's blood doping scandal.

Olympic gold medalist Erik Kynard will be inducted this week into the Rogers High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

The 2009 graduate won a silver medal in the high jump at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. His medal was upgraded to a gold in 2021 years after Russian Ivan Ukhov was found to have been involved in the country's widespread blood doping program and stripped of the gold.

The event at Rogers will begin Friday at 4:45 p.m. with a social hour in the cafeteria. Inductees will be honored in the theater starting at 5:45 and then recognized during halftime of the boy's basketball game against Woodward.

Other inductees include:

Kim Leonard (class of 1976), basketball.

Wayne Boyd (1986), track and football.

Mark Butler (1975), Mary Butler (1981) and Matt Butler (1984), track.

The 1969-70 and 1970-71 wrestling teams.

Ed and Jeanna Digby (1964), honorary citizen.