OHSAA releases high school volleyball, soccer state tournament pairings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced pairings for this week’s soccer and volleyball state tournaments on Sunday.

The soccer state semifinals are at neutral sites around Ohio. The girls will be playing Tuesday night and the boys play Wednesday night. The soccer state championship games are at Lower.com Field, with the girls playing Friday and the boys playing Saturday, according to OHSAA.

The volleyball state tournament begins Thursday with matches hosted by Wright State University at the Irvin J. Nutter Center.

Information on the tournaments and pairings is below with the designated home teams listed first:

2022 OHSAA Volleyball State Tournament Pairings

All games at Irvin J. Nutter Center, Wright State University, Dayton

Division I

No. 8 Columbus Bishop Watterson (22-6) vs. No. 1 Cincinnati Ursuline Academy (23-3), Fri., 4 p.m.

No. 4 Perrysburg (21-6) vs. No. 2 Rocky River Magnificat (25-2), Fri., 6 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sat., Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.

Division II

No. 7 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (18-7) vs. No. 8 Belmont Union Local (27-1), Fri., 12 p.m.

No. 5 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (20-8) vs. No. 2 Hamilton Badin (27-1), Fri., 2 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Sat., Nov. 12 at 3 p.m.

Division III

No. 1 Mentor Lake Catholic (25-2) vs. No. 3 Versailles (22-6), Thurs., 4 p.m.

No. 4 Coldwater (24-4) vs. No. 7 Byesville Meadowbrook (25-2), Thurs., 6 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sat., Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.

Division IV

No. 14 Monroeville (23-4) vs. No. 8 Newark Catholic (25-3), Thurs., 12 p.m.

No. 16 Convoy Crestview (20-7) vs. No. 1 New Bremen (26-1), Thurs., 2 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Sat., Nov. 12 at 11 a.m.

2022 Girls Soccer State Tournament Pairings

Division I

No. 13 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (18-1-3) vs. Cincinnati Seton (17-3-1) at Centerville Alumni Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

Rocky River Magnificat (15-4-1) vs. No. 6 Strongsville (16-2-3) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

State Championship: Fri., Nov. 11, 1 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Division II

No. 2 Waynesville (20-0-0) vs. Marietta (14-4-2) at Columbus Hamilton Township High School, Tues, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Bay Village Bay (16-3-0) vs. No. 1 Copley (19-0-1) at Macedonia Nordinia Boliantz Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

State Championship: Fri., Nov. 11, 7 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Division III

No. 11 Lynchburg-Clay (21-1-1) vs. No. 1 Cincinnati Country Day (17-5-0) at Loveland Tiger Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

No. 2 Akron Manchester (20-2-0) vs. No. 4 Ottawa-Glandorf (19-1-2) at Mansfield Madison Comprehensive Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

State Championship: Fri., Nov. 11, 4 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

2022 Boys Soccer State Tournament Pairings

Division I

No. 7 Medina (15-3-3) vs. No. 1 Cleveland St. Ignatius (17-2-0) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium, Wed., 7 p.m.

No. 4 New Albany (15-1-3) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (16-1-4) at Springfield High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

State Championship: Sat., Nov. 12, 1 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Division II

No. 12 Cincinnati Wyoming (16-2-3) vs. Bexley (17-3-1) at Bellbrook Stadium – DL Holmes Field, Wed., 7 p.m.

No. 5 Lima Shawnee (17-1-1) vs. No. 4 Warren Howland (18-1-2) at Bellville Clear Fork High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

State Championship: Sat., Nov. 12, 7 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

Division III

No. 6 Toledo Ottawa Hills (17-4-1) vs. No. 2 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (17-3-1) at Sandusky High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

No. 7 Yellow Springs (20-1-2) vs. No. 8 Grandview Heights (13-7-1) at Marysville IMPACT Stadium, Wed., 7 p.m.

State Championship: Sat., Nov. 12, 4 p.m. at Lower.com Field, Columbus

2022 OHSAA Field Hockey State Tournament Results

Semifinals, Thursday, Nov. 3 at Thomas Worthington High School

Columbus Bishop Watterson (17-3-0) def. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (15-4-1), 3-0

Thomas Worthington (18-2-0) def. Shaker Heights (16-3-1), 3-1

Championship Game, Saturday, Nov. 5 at Thomas Worthington High School

Thomas Worthington (19-2-0) def. Columbus Bishop Watterson (17-4-0), 3-2, overtime, seventh state title

2022 OHSAA Cross Country State Championships Results

Saturday, Nov. 5 at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park

Division I Boys State Champion: Mason – fourth state title

Division I Girls State Champion: Mason – third state title

Division II Boys State Champion: Marlington – second state title

Division II Girls State Champion: Granville – second state title

Division III Boys State Champion: Mount Gilead – first state title