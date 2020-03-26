While it may have been a mere formality at this point, the Ohio High School Athletic Association delivered difficult news on Thursday when it informed schools that it has made the decision to cancel its remaining winter sports tournaments.

An official announcement from the OHSAA is expected at 1 p.m.

The OHSAA's decision comes two weeks to the day that players in the girls' state basketball tournament were pulled off the court of St. John's Arena in Columbus due to concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19). At the time, the tournaments were considered postponed, but it soon became clear that their cancellation was an inevitable outcome as OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass acknowledged last week that the window was closing on their continuation.

As a result, Ohio will not be crowning state champions in hockey, wrestling and girls' and boys' basketball in 2020. Snodgrass also said that the cancellation of state tournaments would cost the OHSAA an estimated $1.4-$1.5 million.

"I cannot put kids at risk for this," Snodgrass said.

As of last week, a determination on high school spring sports had yet to be made.

Prior to the OHSAA's official announcement on Thursday, several schools took to social media to acknowledge the cancellation of winter sports tournaments and thank its athletes.

