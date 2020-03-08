OHSAA asks Department of Health to modify safety, spectator protocols

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has asked the Ohio Department of Health to modify some of its protocols for contact sports.

In a statement posted to social media on Sunday, the OHSAA said that it is "working to confirm details with the Ohio Department of Health (ODH)" regarding to extension of its order regarding protocols for contact and non-contact athletic competitions. The OHSAA said that once those details are confirmed, it will issue a memo to school administrators and share it via its social media channels and website.

In particular, the OHSAA appears to have taken issue with the ODH's rulings regarding safety protocols for competitors and spectators.

"The OHSAA continues to work with the Governor's Office and the ODH regarding our requested modifications for high school sports regarding safety protocols and spectators," the statement from the OHSAA reads.

Among the guidelines for contact sports outlined by the ODH is a requirement for a COVID-19 test to be administered to each athlete and team staff member participating in the competition no more than 72 hours prior to the start of the competition. The results of the tests must be in hand prior to the start of the competition.

Additionally, the ODH has ruled that "spectators are not permitted at the contact sports competitive inter-club/team play." It later defined contact sports as football, basketball, rugby, field hockey, soccer, lacrosse, wrestling, hockey, boxing, futsal and martial arts with opponents.