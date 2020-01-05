TOLEDO, Ohio — This is the spring sports season no one saw coming. All across the area, spring sports seniors were looking forward to their final time with their team, on the track, the diamond, the pitch, the courts. COVID-19 changed all of that for these seniors.

But their coaches want them to know their hard work as a student-athlete is not going unrecognized. WTOL 11 Sports Senior Spotlight is giving area coaches an opportunity to publicly acknowledge the impact these seniors made, in and out of the sporting world.

Catch highlighted tributes May 4-June 26 on WTOL 11 during the 6 p.m. sportscast and see ALL of the senior tributes on WTOL 11's YouTube page. Please leave some encouraging comments for these spring senior athletes to brighten their days!

