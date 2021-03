School board approves the move Monday with a 5-0 vote.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee Schools' athletic teams will compete in the Northern Buckeye Conference, likely starting with the 2022-23 school year.

The school board voted 5-0 Monday to approve the move. Maumee had been a member of the Northern Lakes League since 1956.

Maumee is landlocked and has had trouble remaining competitive in sports as other schools in the NLL continue to add population.