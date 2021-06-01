Fans from different households must be spaced out by six feet and all spectators are required to wear a face mask.

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) announced Wednesday that a limited number of fans will be allowed for the final rounds of football games and volleyball matches.

Football teams will receive 125 tickets, for immediate family members and tickets can be purchased through the GoFan app and website .

Volleyball teams will receive 50 tickets, also to be purchased by immediate family at GoFan.

Fans from different households must be spaced out by six feet and all spectators are required to wear a face mask.

Football restarts Saturday (Jan. 9) with 8-Player Semifinals and 11-Player Regional Finals, with championships for 8-player Jan. 16 and for 11-player Jan. 22-23 at sites to be announced. Volleyball restarts Tuesday (Jan. 12) with Quarterfinals and concludes with Semifinals and Finals that weekend, Jan. 14-16, at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.

