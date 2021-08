The Panthers open the season with a win over the Spartans, 49-18.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Whitmer football kicked the season off the win over Start in the Battle of Tremainsville.

The Panthers put up 49 points en route to a commanding win over the Spartans.

After a long return on the opening kickoff, Steven McCoy, who transferred over from St. Francis, opened the scoring with a rushing touchdown in the first quarter.