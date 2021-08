The Warriors won 33-7 over the Senecas to kick off the 2021 season.

SYCAMORE, Ohio — Mohawk opened the 2021 season with a win over Tiffin Calvert on Thursday.

The Warriors first play of the season went for a 70-yard rushing touchdown from Zaiden Fry.

He would add another touchdown in the second quarter to extend the Mohawk lead.