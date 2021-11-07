OHSAA announces football regional semifinal playoff pairings

Divisions I, II, III and IV play on Friday nights, while Divisions V, VI and VII play on Saturday nights. All playoff games begin at 7 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association on Sunday announced the parings and neutral sites for the regional semifinals of the football playoffs.

According to a release, 112 schools have advanced to the third round of the 50th annual postseason tournament.

Divisions I, II, III and IV play on Friday nights, while Divisions V, VI and VII play on Saturday nights. All playoff games begin at 7 p.m.

Division 1, Region 1

1 Lakewood St. Edward (10-1) vs. 4 Canton McKinley (8-4) at Parma Byers Field

2 Medina (12-0) vs. 6 Cleveland St. Ignatius (8-4) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium

Division 1, Region 2

1 Marysville (11-0) vs. 4 Toledo Whitmer (10-2) at Bellefontaine AcuSport Stadium

2 Springfield (10-1) vs. 6 Findlay (9-3) at Lima Spartan Stadium

Division 1, Region 3

1 Upper Arlington (12-0) vs. 4 New Albany (12-0) at Powell Olentangy Liberty Stadium

2 Pickerington Central (11-1) vs. 6 Pickerington North (9-3) at Newark Paul “Hoss” Starr Stadium at White Field

Division 1, Region 4

1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (9-3) vs .4 Cincinnati Princeton (11-1) at Mason Atrium Stadium

2 Cincinnati St. Xavier (10-2) vs. 3 West Chester Lakota West (10-1) at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

Division 2, Region 5

1 Cleveland Benedictine (8-2) vs. 5 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (10-2) at Elyria Mercy Field at Ely Stadium

2 Macedonia Nordonia (10-2) vs. 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (8-3) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium, Harry Gilchrist Field

Division 2, Region 6

1 Medina Highland (11-1) vs. 4 Toledo Central Catholic (10-2) at Bellevue First National Bank Stadium

2 Avon (10-2) vs. 6 Olmsted Falls (10-2) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium

Division 2, Region 7

1 Sunbury Big Walnut (12-0) vs. 4 Massillon Washington (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field

7 Uniontown Green (9-3) vs. 14 Wooster (7-5) at Canal Fulton Jim Schalmo Field, Dr. Marin Smilek Stadium

Division 2, Region 8

1 Piqua (11-0) vs. 5 Trenton Edgewood (9-2) at Huber Heights Wayne Premier Health Heidkamp Stadium

6 Cincinnati La Salle (7-4) vs. 7 Cincinnati Winton Woods (9-3) at Liberty Township Lakota East Stadium

Division III, Region 9

1 Chardon (12-0) vs. 4 Canfield (11-1) at Girard Arrowhead Stadium

2 Dover (11-0) vs. 3 Chagrin Falls Kenston (11-1) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Division III, Region 10

5 Parma Padua Franciscan (9-2) vs. 8 Parma Heights Holy Name (6-5) at Coach Jerry Younger Athletic Field at Brooklyn Stadium

2 Millersburg West Holmes (12-0) vs. 3 Rocky River (9-3) at Lodi Cloverleaf Gene Clark Stadium

Division III, Region 11

1 Granville (11-0) vs. 4 London (10-2) at Hamilton Township Alumni Stadium

2 Jackson (10-2) vs. 6 Mount Orab Western Brown (10-2) at Waverly Raidiger Field

Division III, Region 12

1 Hamilton Badin (11-0) vs. 5 St. Mary’s Memorial (10-2) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex

3 Bellbrook (10-2) vs. 7 Tipp City Tippecanoe (10-2) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division IV, Region 13

1 Beloit West Branch (12-0) vs. 4 Perry (10-2) at Boardman Stadium

3 Youngstown Ursuline (8-3) vs. 7 Cleveland Glenville (9-3) at Euclid Community Stadium

Division IV, Region 14

4 Port Clinton (11-1) vs. 9 Sandusky Perkins (9-3) at Sandusky Strobel Field

2 Clyde (10-2) vs 3 Van Wert (11-1) at Millbury Lake Community Stadium

Division IV, Region 15

1 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (12-0) vs. 4 Heath (10-2) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

2 St. Clairsville (11-1) vs. 6 Byesville Meadowbrook (10-2) at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley Braves Stadium

Division IV, Region 16

1 Cincinnati Wyoming (12-0) vs. 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (10-1) at Morrow Little Miami Panther Stadium

2 Eaton (11-1) vs. 3 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (10-1) at Monroe Hornet Stadium

Division V, Region 17

1 Kirtland (11-0) vs. 4 Garrettsville Garfield (12-0) at Perry Alumni Stadium

2 Canfield South Range (12-0) vs. 3 Sugarcreek Garaway (12-0) at Louisville Leopard Stadium

Division V, Region 18

1 Tontogany Otsego (11-0) vs. 5 Ottawa-Glandorf (9-3) at Napoleon Buckenmeyer Stadium

2 Elyria Catholic (10-2) vs. 3 Bloomdale Elmwood (10-1) at Tiffin Columbian Frost-Kalnow Stadium

Division V, Region 19

1 Ironton (11-1) vs. 5 Wheelersburg (9-3) at Portsmouth Trojan Stadium

2 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (8-2) vs. 6 Gahanna Columbus Academy (8-4) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field

Division V, Region 20

1 Cincinnati Taft (9-2) vs. 5 Versailles (11-1) at Bellbrook Miami Valley South Stadium

2 St. Bernard Roger Bacon (9-2) vs. 3 Camden Preble Shawnee (12-0) at West Chester Lakota West Firebird Field

Division VI, Region 21

1 Leavittsburg LaBrae (11-1) vs. 4 Mogadore (9-3) at TBA

2 Columbia Station Columbia (11-1) vs. 3 New Middletown Springfield (11-1) at Marlington Stadium

Division VI, Region 22

1 Archbold (12-0) vs. 5 Liberty Center (10-2) at Defiance Fred Brown Athletic Complex

2 Ashland Crestview (12-0) vs. 3 Carey (11-1) at Marion Harding OhioHealth Field at Harding Stadium

Division VI, Region 23

1 Beverly Fort Frye (9-1) vs. 4 Barnesville (10-1) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

2 Proctorville Fairland (10-1) vs. 3 West Jefferson (11-1) at Chillicothe Hernstein Field

Division VI, Region 24

1 Mechanicsburg (12-0) vs. 4 Coldwater (10-2) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

2 Harrod Allen East (9-3) vs. 11 Anna (6-6) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Ford Field

Division VII, Region 25

1 Lucas (10-1) vs. 4 Dalton (10-2) at Wooster Triway Jack Miller Field

2 Norwalk St. Paul (10-1) vs. 3 Warren John F Kennedy (8-2) at Medina Ken Dukes Stadium

Division VII, Region 26

1 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (11-1) vs. 4 McComb (11-1) at Bowling Green High School Bobcat Stadium

2 Edon (11-1) vs. 3 Lima Central Catholic (10-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Division VII, Region 27

1 Newark Catholic (11-1) vs. 4 Howard East Knox (10-2) at Marengo Highland Covrette Stadium

3 Shadyside (10-1) vs. 7 Hannibal River (8-4) at Martins Ferry Purple Rider Stadium

Division VII, Region 28