Bishop Sycamore football team accused of using counterfeit checks at Canton hotel

Canton Police are investigating allegations that the Bishop Sycamore football team used counterfeit checks at a local hotel.

As it turns out, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium may not be the only place that the Bishop Sycamore football team may have caused a stir during its visit to Canton last week. On Thursday, Canton Police confirmed to 3News that the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Canton South filed a report alleging that the team used counterfeit checks during its stay for its matchup against IMG Academy from Bradenton, Florida on Sunday.

During the nationally televised contest, which IMG Academy won 58-0, ESPN broadcasters noted that they couldn't confirm Bishop Sycamore's claim that its roster included several Division 1 prospects. Subsequent reporting raised several red flags about the legitimacy of the Bishop Sycamore program, which claims to be based out of Columbus, Ohio.

On Monday, the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Canton South filed a report with police alleging it received $3,596.73. Canton Police confirmed to 3News that the police report was filed in connection with Bishop Sycamore's stay at the hotel.

3News has reached out to the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Canton South but has not heard back yet.

As for how a football team with so many red flags, including that it had played another game just two days prior to facing IMG Academy, wound up on national television, Paragon Marketing Group, which scheduled the game for ESPN, told 3News that it was "misled" by Bishop Sycamore. Meanwhile, Bishop Sycamore's founder, Andre Peterson, told 10TV that he has dismissed the team's coach, Roy Johnson, but defended the "mostly online" school.