Beachwood superintendent: Brooklyn High School football team used the word 'Nazi' for play calls during Friday's game

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — On Friday night, Beachwood hosted Brooklyn in a Chagrin Valley Conference high school football clash. However, words that were spoken on the playing field overshadowed the performances of the players.

In a letter to the Beachwood Schools community on Saturday, Superintendent Dr. Robert Hardis announced that a number of antisemitic incidents took place on the field.

Hardis stated that he learned late in the first half of the game that Brooklyn’s team was repeatedly using the word “Nazi” to call out a play. Game officials were notified, as were Brooklyn's athletic director and head coach.

According to Hardis, during halftime, "Brooklyn’s coach acknowledged using this word as the play call, apologized, and agreed to change it when the teams returned for the second half." Beachwood school leaders told the game officials that should the use of "Nazi" continue, they would pull their players off the field.

But while Hardis says that to his knowledge, "Nazi" was not used during the second half, members of Beachwood's team said that several Brooklyn players were using "a racial slur freely throughout the night."

Here is the remainder of Hardis' statement:

"Antisemitic and racist speech are unacceptable in any setting. They are counter to the norms and expectations we teach our students. They violate the rules of sportsmanship agreed to by every Chagrin Valley Conference school district. We are in contact with the Brooklyn Schools administration and trust they will address this situation in a manner that demonstrates accountability. They have been responsive, appropriately concerned and apologetic. We are confident that the actions of a few are not representative of Brooklyn Schools nor the Brooklyn community.

"As we have in the past, we will work closely with Chagrin Valley Conference school districts to address antisemitism and racial slurs. Beachwood Schools will always prioritize the safety of our students and staff, whether in school or during athletic contests. If members of our school community need support for their anger and distress after this incident, we will provide it. If we can assist in repairing the damage done by the actions of Brooklyn’s football team, we will do so as soon as possible. This is not the first time Beachwood student-athletes have been subjected to antisemitic and racist speech. We always hope it will be the last."

3News reached out to the Brooklyn City School District for a response to this incident. Superintendent Dr. Ted Caleris released the following statement:

"On behalf of everyone in the Brooklyn City Schools family, we offer our sincerest apologies to the members of the Beachwood football family and school community for the hurtful, insensitive, and entirely inappropriate choice of language used during the first half of this past Friday night’s football game.

"Our football coaching staff expressed their regret to the Beachwood football family immediately during the contest, and took corrective measures in the second half, in finishing the contest. While to the knowledge of the Brooklyn City Schools, this language was not directed to any single individual, the choice in using it at all, was utterly and absolutely wrong.

"Brooklyn City Schools officials are looking more closely into this matter in order to determine what steps, if any, will be emerge as a result of this incident. The isolated incident does not represent the Brooklyn schools family on the whole, in our efforts to uphold tradition and pride of our diverse school community."

Dr. Theodore Caleris, Ph.D.

Superintendent, Brooklyn City Schools

