Area conferences release revised high school football schedules ahead of uncertain season

The OHSAA sent letters to schools on Aug. 7 that there will be a 6-game season for all schools, forcing them to revise their schedules.

NORTHWEST, Ohio — Area leagues and conferences have released their revised high school football schedules ahead of the still uncertain season.

The OHSAA sent letters to schools on Aug. 7 that there will be a 6-game season for all schools, which will begin on Aug. 24.

All schools will be eligible for the postseason, which is slated to begin on Oct. 9, with the State Finals to be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, and no later.

Northern Buckeye Conference:

Three Rivers Athletic Conference:

Northwest Ohio Athletic League:

Blanchard Valley Conference:

Northern Lakes League: