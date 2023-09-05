Central Catholic names Corri Stanley new girls basketball coach

Stanley also coached the team from 2014-2020. She takes over for Ericka Haney, whose tenure ended after multiple recruiting violations.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Central Catholic is turning to a familiar face to lead its girls basketball program out of turbulent times.

The school announced Monday it has hired Corri Stanley as head coach, a position she held from 2014-2020. She resigned to spend more time with her family, but kept her teaching position at the school.

"It’s an honor to once again have the opportunity to lead the Irish girls basketball team, a program I care so deeply about,” Stanley said. “I’m excited to work with a group of incredible young ladies and look forward to guiding them to continued success."

Stanley takes over for Ericka Haney, whose tenure was mired by multiple recruiting violations.

Stanley led the Fighting Irish to two Three Rivers Athletic Conference championships and five district appearances in the state tournament. She was named TRAC coach of the year in 2015.

Central Catholic was 98-44 in Stanley's six seasons.

“We’re very excited to have Corri as our girls’ basketball coach,” Athletic Director Greg Dempsey said. “She did an outstanding job leading the program in the past, and we’re thrilled for her to be leading the program in the future.”

Stanley played three seasons for Central and helped lead the team to the state semifinals her sophomore year and a No. 1 ranking during her senior season.

The Fighting Irish were removed from this year's state tournament after multiple recruiting violations were discovered within the program, and Haney was suspended indefinitely. She was also suspended for the first four games of the 2022-23 season for a previous violation.

The team finished the season 20-2 and were ranked No. 3 in the state's Division II poll at the beginning of tournament play. Haney was in her third year as head coach.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association placed the program on probation earlier this year.