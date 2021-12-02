Tecumseh boys basketball on pause due to COVID cases

Varsity and junior varsity teams can return to play Feb. 20.

TECUMSEH, Mich. — The Tecumseh High School boys basketball team is pausing activities due to positive coronavirus tests.

The district suspended play Thursday after four tests came back positive. The program was initially placed on a two-week pause.

However the team was presented with a 10-day quarantine option instead of 14, and now plans to return to action Feb. 20. According to the Lenawee County Health Department, three or more positive tests is considered an outbreak, which triggered the pause.