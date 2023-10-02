Start High School junior guard finalist for Ohio Ms. Basketball award

Sinai Douglas, a 5-foot, 4-inch guard, averaged 16.8 points and won her second City League Player of the Year Award for the Spartans 2022-23 season.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is a Big Board Friday highlight reel from the Start vs. Rogers City League Championship game on Feb. 10.

Start High School junior Sinai Douglas is in the running to receive the state's most prestigious award for girls basketball.

Douglas is one of seven finalists who could be named Ohio Ms. Basketball by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

The 5-foot, 4-inch guard, averaged 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 5.3 steals per game for the Spartans' 2022-23 season. She won her second City League Player of the Year Award on Tuesday, capping off her dominant season.

Congratulations to @iamsinai11 for being named City League Player of the Year for the second year in a row!#TrustTheProcess #EverythingEarned pic.twitter.com/1FyDHKyKrQ — Start Women’s Basketball (@StartWBBall) February 28, 2023

She was an All-Ohio first team selection in 2021-22 as a sophomore and is now a two-time Toledo City League and Northwest District Player of the Year.

Start finished the season 21-3 and won its second City League title in two years after beating Rogers High School 37-29. Start was seeded No. 1 in the tournament after beating Rogers the week prior in a regular season game.

The last time a Toledo student won Ohio Ms. Basketball was Waite High School's Natasha Howard in 2010.

The other six finalists for the 2023 Ohio Ms. Basketball award are listed below:

Dee Alexander, Purcell Marian, sophomore forward, 6-foot, 1-inch

Madison Greene, Pickerington Central, senior guard, 5-foot, 7-inches

Saniyah Hall, Shaker Heights Laurel, freshman guard, 6-foot

Rylee Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village, senior guard, 5-foot, 6-inches

Corri Vermilya, Loudonville, junior guard, 5-foot, 9-inches

Reagan Vinskovich, Belmont Union Local, senior post, 6-foot, 2-inches

