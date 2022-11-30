Maumee freshman basketball player tackling battle off the court

As just a freshman, Izzy Yancy made the varsity team and quickly made an impact. But just two weeks ago, she received news from doctors that halted her season.

MAUMEE, Ohio — As a freshman in high school, you’re learning the ropes. Trying to figure out how to find your classes. Trying to fit in. But that wasn’t much of a challenge for Maumee High School freshman Izzy Yancy.

“Brings exactly what we want from a student-athlete,” said Maumee head coach Rafael Soler. “Gets after it in the classroom. I think she just brings that same energy with everything that she does.”

“Basketball is definitely one of the most important things to me,” said Yancy. “I’ve played since I was little. It’s the thing I do when I have a bad day. It makes me feel like I always have people with me, because of the team. I definitely have a great team environment. It’s just my favorite thing to do.”

But that sport she loves had to be put on hold. Two weeks ago, she noticed some bruises that weren’t feeling normal.

At the direction of an athletic trainer, she went to have them checked out. What they found was a rare form of cancer normally found only in adults called Chronic myeloid leukemia.

“There’s no words to describe how I felt,” said her mom Nicole Yancy. “When we found out, we both found out at the same time, so it didn’t matter how I felt at that moment. It was just to make sure she was OK. It’s nothing that a parent or child should ever hear."

“When I first was told, I didn’t really process it because I didn’t want to believe it was true,” said Izzy. “I was a little upset because I didn’t understand why it had to happen to me. When you hear cancer, you think you’re going to die. At least I did.”

For now, Izzy isn’t cleared to return to playing, but they’re hoping this setback is just part of a much bigger comeback story.

“I genuinely just love being able to still be here even though I can’t play yet,” said Izzy. “But I’ll be back soon. I definitely will.”

“We’re just trying to stay positive at this moment,” said her mom Nicole. “She could live a long healthy life. I plan on seeing her go to college and I plan on seeing her get married and I plan on seeing my grandkids.”

“Izzy is someone that it’s going to be hard to keep her off the court,” said Soler. “ I think as soon as she’s allowed to come back she’s going to try to play right away. It’s just who she is."

“I definitely won’t take any games for granted or anything because it’s definitely put in to perspective how fast you can lose everything,” said Izzy.

Izzy is a part of a research study for CML in children. Her family is hoping they can find answers for other kids in her situation.

At Maumee, they’re having a benefit at the girls game on Saturday, Dec. 17 against Evergreen.

Help Support Maumee High School Freshman Izzy Yancy. On 11/30/22 she received the news no child should ever hear...you have leukemia (CML), also known as chronic myelogenous leukemia. This is rare in children, usually found in adults. Izzy started her treatments immediately. pic.twitter.com/jXA8gBVl2x — Maumee Panthers (@MaumeePanthers) December 10, 2022