Central Catholic girls basketball head coach suspended by OHSAA

The reigning TRAC girls basketball champions will be without head coach Ericka Haney to begin the upcoming season.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired March 3, 2022, regarding the CHSL.

The reigning TRAC girls basketball champions will start their season without their coach.

Central Catholic High School varsity girls basketball coach Ericka Haney has been suspended for four games by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Haney’s suspension is connected to a violation of the OHSAA recruiting policy, Central Catholic said in a statement to WTOL 11 sports director Jordan Strack on Sunday afternoon.

The recruiting violation within Central Catholic’s girls basketball program was self-reported by the district to the OHSAA, according to the statement. A four-game suspension for Haney was recommended by the OHSAA. Central Catholic is in “full support” of the recommendation.

The specifics of the recruiting violation were not disclosed beyond Haney’s suspension.

Haney, a 1998 Central Catholic grad, was named head coach of the Lady Irish girls basketball team in 2020 after the resignation of Corri Stanley. Haney’s Lady Irish were undefeated TRAC champions last season.

Central Catholic opens the season against Clay on Dec. 15.

The full statement from Central Catholic is below:

At Central Catholic, we hold our coaches to the highest level of professionalism and conduct. We instruct and expect them to be outstanding leaders of young people. We learned of a recruiting violation made within the girls’ basketball program. The violation was immediately self-reported to the OHSAA, and we are in full support of their 4-game suspension recommendation.

