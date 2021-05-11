Blissfield's Tuttle becomes Michigan's all-time winningest baseball coach

The 53-year head coach for the Royals secured history-making win No. 1,316 against Hillsdale with a 15-0 victory.

BLISSFIELD, Mich. — Blissfield baseball head coach Larry Tuttle has officially etched his name into Michigan high school athletics history with win No. 1,316 on Tuesday.

Tuttle became the head coach of the Royals in 1968 and has been at the helm ever since. He also was inducted into the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015.