COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the pairings and sits for the regional finals of the football playoffs.

There are 56 schools advancing to the fourth round of the 50th annual postseason tournament.

Divisions I, II, III and IV play on Friday nights, while Divisions V, VI and VII play on Saturday nights. All playoff games kick off at 7 p.m.

Division 1 – all games Friday, Nov. 19

Region 1

1 Lakewood St. Edward (11-1) vs. 2 Medina (13-0) at Parma Byers Field

Region 2

1 Marysville (12-0) vs. 2 Springfield (11-1) at Hilliard Darby Stadium

Region 3

1 Upper Arlington (13-0) vs. 2 Pickerington Central (12-1) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field

Region 4

1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (10-3) vs 3 West Chester Lakota West (11-1) at Mason Atrium Stadium

Division 2 – all games Friday, Nov. 19

Region 5

3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (9-3) vs. 5 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (11-2) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 6

2 Avon (11-2) vs. 4 Toledo Central Catholic (11-2) at Sandusky Strobel Field

Region 7

4 Massillon Washington (11-2) vs. 7 Uniontown Green (10-3) at Canal Fulton Northwest Jim Schalmo Field, Dr. Marin Smilek Stadium

Region 8

1 Piqua (12-0) vs. 7 Cincinnati Winton Woods (10-3) at Clayton Northmont Premier Health Stadium

Division III – all games Friday, Nov. 19

Region 9

1 Chardon (13-0) vs. 2 Dover (12-0) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium, Harry Gilchrist Field

Region 10

2 Millersburg West Holmes (13-0) vs. 8 Parma Heights Holy Name (7-5) at Mansfield Arlin Field

Region 11

1 Granville (12-0) vs. 6 Mount Orab Western Brown (11-2) at Ashville Teays Valley Viking Stadium

Region 12

1 Hamilton Badin (12-0) vs. 3 Bellbrook (11-2) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex

Division IV – all games Friday, Nov. 19

Region 13

1 Beloit West Branch (13-0) vs. 3 Youngstown Ursuline (9-3) at Canfield South Range Rominger Athletic Complex

Region 14

4 Port Clinton (12-1) vs. 3 Van Wert (12-1) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 15

1 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (13-0) vs. 2 St. Clairsville (12-1) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Region 16

3 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (11-1) vs. 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11-1) at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

Division V – all games Saturday, Nov. 20

Region 17

1 Kirtland (12-0) vs. 2 Canfield South Range (13-0) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium

Region 18

2 Elyria Catholic (11-2) vs. 5 Ottawa-Glandorf (10-3) at Clyde Joe and Sharon Wilson Field

Region 19

2 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9-2) vs. 5 Wheelersburg (10-3) at Waverly Raidiger Field

Region 20

3 Camden Preble Shawnee (13-0) vs. 5 Versailles (12-1) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex

Division VI – all games Saturday, Nov. 20

Region 21

3 New Middletown Springfield (12-1) vs. 4 Mogadore (10-3) at Salem Sebo Stadium

Region 22

3 Carey (12-1) vs. 5 Liberty Center (11-2) at Bowling Green High School Bobcat Stadium

Region 23

1 Beverly Fort Frye (10-1) vs. 3 West Jefferson (12-1) at Logan Chieftain Stadium

Region 24

2 Harrod Allen East (10-3) vs. 4 Coldwater (11-2) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division VII – all games Saturday, Nov. 20

Region 25

3 Warren John F Kennedy (9-2) vs. 4 Dalton (11-2) at Marlington Stadium

Region 26

1 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (12-1) vs. 3 Lima Central Catholic (11-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 27

1 Newark Catholic (12-1) vs. 3 Shadyside (11-1) at New Philadelphia Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium

Region 28