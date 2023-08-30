Band of the Week: Springfield High School Marching Band

Example video title will go here for this video

It's another football season - or for many in the area, marching band season - and we're excited to again feature a different band and halftime show each week.

That's why WTOL 11's Band of the Week is back for a third year to take some time and recognize bands during this year's Big Board Friday .

Band members work just as hard, if not harder, than the football players on the field. Musicians from across our area bring the noise before, during and after games.

Those Friday night lights are burning bright and local high school marching bands are ready to shine with their halftime shows.

SPRINGFIELD MARCHING BAND : WEEK 1

We open the 2023-2024 marching band season at Springfield High School.

Audrey Hiser, a senior drum major, said bands play an important role in Friday night football.

And the 97 members that make up the Springfield High School band put in the work and then some.

"It just feels really great because usually the bands kind of get overlooked. We don't get that much credit for how much we actually do," Hiser said. "We put a lot on the field and we take a lot of time to be here and make our show look amazing. It's just nice to get noticed for it."

The band is more than just a band, too. They're a family that supports each other. The band's student leadership sets the standards and helps other members improve as performers and achieve their goals.

"We're very happy to see you guys out here doing this for us," said Maddy Stebbins, senior drum major. "I think I speak for everyone when I say thank you for doing this."

The group isn't all work, though. They'll be having fun with their Disney trip they take every four years, which is set to happen next year.

On Oct. 7, the Springfield Band Showcase will feature bands from the surrounding area and beyond in a competitive event.

WTOL 11 is proud to present Springfield High School as our first Band of the Week!

