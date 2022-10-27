St. Francis wins 2022 Pack a Pickup contest

Schools throughout the region combined to collect more than 42,000 pounds of food for the SeaGate Food Bank of Northwest Ohio.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Once again, local high schools stepped up during football season to help those less fortunate in the area.

Thanks to participants in this year's Pack a Pickup, more than 42,000 pounds of food has been collected for SeaGate Food Bank of Northwest Ohio.

The food bank, in partnership with WTOL 11 and Charlie's Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, challenges high schools in the area to donate food for those most in need every year during Pack a Pickup.

Each week during the regular football season, a different school takes a turn, trying to outdo other Pack a Pickup competitors

This year's winner -- for a second straight season -- is St. Francis de Sales School.

Students at St. Francis collected 18,335 pounds of food for the challenge. That's about 2,000 pounds more than the school collected in 2021.

This year's second-place finisher was Wauseon High School, which participated for the first time in 2022. Students there collected more than 9,000 pounds of food.

The winning school gets $500 and a chance to "slime" WTOL 11 Sports Director Jordan Strack.

Even though this year's Pack a Pickup has wrapped up, you still can donate to the Toledo SeaGate Food Bank of Northwest Ohio all year round by visiting its location at 526 High St., Toledo, or by calling 419-244-6996.

