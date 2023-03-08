Big Board Friday Preview: St. John's Jesuit Titans

Head coach Larry McDaniel enters his 7th season at the helm and will look to lead SJJ toward another post-season berth.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

2022 Record: 5-6 (Eliminated in 1st round of playoffs)

Head Coach: Larry McDaniel (7th year)

Top Returning Players:

Gage Yackee, Senior Center (2nd Team All-TRAC)

Henry Robie, Senior Linebacker (2nd Team All-TRAC)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 vs Dublin Coffman

WEEK 2 8/25 @ Anthony Wayne

WEEK 3 9/1 vs Orchard Lake St. Mary (MI)

WEEK 4 9/8 @ River Rouge (MI)

WEEK 5 9/15 @ St. Francis de Sales

WEEK 6 9/22 vs Birmingham Brother Rice (MI)

WEEK 7 9/29 vs Central Catholic

WEEK 8 10/6 @ Detroit Catholic Central (MI)

WEEK 9 10/13 @ Warren De La Salle (MI)

WEEK 10 10/20 @ Detroit Denby (MI)

Moved to Detroit's Catholic High School League*

More on WTOL:

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.

Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.