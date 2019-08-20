TOLEDO, Ohio — Big Board Friday, presented by Charlie's Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, is now back! With that, the popular Pack-a-Pickup campaign has also returned.

In a partnership with the SeaGate Food Bank of Northwest Ohio and Charlie's Dodge Chrysler Jeep RamWTOL 11 will collect non-perishable food items for needy families in northwest Ohio at the following schools:

  • Sept. 6 - St. Francis de Sales (game at Glass Bowl)
  • Sept. 13 - St. John's Jesuit 
  • Sept. 20 - Ottawa Hills
  • Sept. 27 - Genoa 
  • Oct. 4 - Springfield
  • Oct. 11 - Start
  • Oct. 18 - Perrysburg 
  • Oct. 25 - Whitmer 
  • Nov. 1 - Central Catholic
WTOL

The school with the most donations will win $500 for their school. WTOL 11's Blair Caldwell will be at the Pack-a-Pickup event each week so look for her, snap a pic and share on social using so look for her, snap a pic and share on social using #packapickup  

