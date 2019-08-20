TOLEDO, Ohio — Big Board Friday, presented by Charlie's Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, is now back! With that, the popular Pack-a-Pickup campaign has also returned.

In a partnership with the SeaGate Food Bank of Northwest Ohio and Charlie's Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, WTOL 11 will collect non-perishable food items for needy families in northwest Ohio at the following schools:

Sept. 20 - Ottawa Hills

Sept. 27 - Genoa

Oct. 4 - Springfield

Oct. 11 - Start

Oct. 18 - Perrysburg

Oct. 25 - Whitmer

Nov. 1 - Central Catholic

The school with the most donations will win $500 for their school. WTOL 11's Blair Caldwell will be at the Pack-a-Pickup event each week so look for her, snap a pic and share on social using so look for her, snap a pic and share on social using #packapickup

The Pack a Pickup Challenge gets underway on Aug. 30.

WTOL

RELATED: SeaGate Food Bank awarded $15,000

RELATED: Hunger banquet in Perrysburg teaches locals about world hunger