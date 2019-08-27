TOLEDO, Ohio — Summer is winding down, many of the kids are back in school, and that means one thing to definitely look forward to: Football Fridays.

While a handful of games are being played on Thursday, most of the area is gearing up for those Friday Night Lights. WTOL 11 is bringing you all of the action with live scoring on the WTOL 11 app, which can be downloaded on your mobile phone in the App Store and on Google Play by following this link.

The Charlie's Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Big Board Friday Kickoff Show starts at 5 p.m. live from Central Catholic with WTOL's Jordan Strack. Check it out on TV or on the Watch section of the app and website. The kickoff show will also feature free food from Fricker's and Marsha's Buckeyes and music from 92.5 FM.

Team preview videos on YouTube:

Pack a Pickup, presented by Charlie's Dodge, will make the rounds at different high schools this year, and starts off Friday at Lake. Look for WTOL's Blair Caldwell out at the pickup and help fill it up for the Toledo Seagate Food Bank. Share pics on social media using #PackAPickup for a chance to be featured online and on air!

And wind up the night with the Fricker's Cam, this week at the Fricker's in Maumee. WTOL's Kristi Kopanis will be at the location to host. Check out the Fricker's Cam Snapchat filter while you're out there reliving the first of the Friday Night Lights!

